Republican Kleefisch raises $3.3 million in governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, says she has raised more than $3.3 million over the first four months since getting into the race in September.

The haul announced Monday is one of the largest, if not the largest, for any candidate’s first fundraising report. Kleefisch is the biggest-name Republican seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Another Republican, 2018 U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, is expected to get in the race soon.

Kleefisch’s high fundraising totals, along with her continued push to lock down Republican supporters, will serve as a deterrent to others getting into the race.

