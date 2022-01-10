Three teenage boys arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested three teenagers early Sunday morning after they allegedly stole a car from a Dane County gas station parking lot.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the vehicle around 1:15 a.m. that had been reported stolen about an hour earlier from a Woodman’s gas station on Milwaukee Street in the City of Madison.

The deputy followed the vehicle while working with Madison Police Department officers to make a traffic stop. Before they could conduct the stop, the driver and two passengers reportedly abandoned the car near Venus Way and then ran away.

Officers were able to surround the area and find the three juveniles, with help from Madison PD and its K9 unit. The sheriff’s office added that the vehicle was returned to its owner.

Officials took the three teenage boys, two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old, to the Juvenile Reception Center. The trio are accused of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office stated to residents that while there are frigid temperatures around this time of year, it advised people not leave their vehicle unlocked and running to warm it up because thefts can occur.

