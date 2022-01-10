Advertisement

UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets guests at...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - The United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a military parade, neighborhood parties and a competition to create a new dessert for the Platinum Jubilee.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Elizabeth will become on Feb. 6 the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, and festivities marking the anniversary will culminate in a four-day weekend of events June 2-5.

It wasn’t immediately clear which events the 95-year-old queen will take part in after doctors recently advised her to get more rest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Brian Terry. (Source: U.S. Border Patrol)
Mexico charges 7 in ‘Fast and Furious’ weapons trafficking
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) plays against the Cleveland Browns during...
Former Badger T.J. Watt has tied single-season NFL sacks record
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football...
Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions
Actors Dwayne Hickman (left), Bob Denver and Danielle De Metz are shown for their roles on the...
Producer Dwayne Hickman, who played Dobie Gillis, has died