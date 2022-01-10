Advertisement

Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has rejected an attempt by the state’s Democratic attorney general to block a subpoena issued by a Republican-hired attorney seeking to interview the state’s chief elections administrator.

The subpoena was issued as part of his investigation into the 2020 election.

The ruling from Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford is a victory for Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who was hired last year by Republicans to investigate the election.

But it’s not going to end the ongoing legal fight over subpoenas he has issued.

