Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Johnson goes on attack with campaign ads

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has released a pair of television ads attempting to frame his reelection campaign he announced the day before as being about fixing a broken country.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hitting Johnson for breaking his pledge not to serve more than two terms and are trying to paint him as an out-of-touch millionaire.

The early salvos come in a race in a nearly evenly divided Wisconsin that’s expected to be one of the most expensive and hotly contested in the country with control of the U.S. Senate at play.

There is a large field of Democratic candidates fighting both to win the Aug. 9 primary and take hits at Johnson along the way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Republican Kleefisch raises $3.3 million in governor’s race
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena
Democratic candidate front-runners are responding to Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s decision...
Top Democratic candidates respond to Ron Johnson’s third senatorial bid
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Sen. Ron Johnson officially announces reelection campaign