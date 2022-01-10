Woman dies after Madison PD find two people unconscious in parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after two people were found unconscious in a parking lot over the weekend, one of which who later died at a hospital.

A man and a woman, who police say were related, were found unconscious around 3:30 a.m. near the Olbrich Park boat launch on the 3500 block of Atwood Avenue, according to an incident report. Officers say they noticed the two individuals during a routine patrol of the area.

MPD reports the man was found inside a running vehicle and was allegedly intoxicated, with several containers of alcohol found inside it.

Police continued, saying a woman wearing a short-sleeved shirt and jeans was found lying on the ground next to the vehicle. At the time police found her, they noted it was around 11 degrees outside.

The woman was alive at the time, but officials state she was pronounced dead later at a Madison hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The man was later charged for alleged bail jumping.

MPD notes the investigation into this death is ongoing.

