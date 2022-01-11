Advertisement

Alpacas escape, roam California neighborhood

By KGO staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - Father and son alpacas had quite the adventure running down the streets and through neighborhoods in California.

The community then came together to get them back home.

Trying to corral pet alpacas in the back yard is challenging enough, owner Tobias Riday said. He and his daughter Audrey went through a much longer ordeal when 10-year-old Boogie and 3-year-old Woogie got out Saturday morning.

“We left a gate unlocked in the backyard from a hike the night before,” Tobias Riday said. “And in the morning, we were having our coffee and I saw them on the hillside of the park.”

The dynamic duo proceeded to zig-zag through nearby Knowland Park. They dashed under a 580 underpass and into a nearby neighborhood known for more suburban creatures.

“I was really concerned for their safety primarily and also motorist safety,” Tobias Riday said.

Aliyah Walker and her brother happened to be driving by and started recording.

“It’s like the zoo came to me!” Aliyah Walker said.

Their dad, Darryl Walker, posted it to Nextdoor to spread the word.

“I got like 3,100 and something people that have viewed this; this is amazing,” he said. “I said, ‘Tell Jimmy Kimmel we want to come on!’”

Online users, some thinking Boogie and Woogie had escaped from the zoo, came out in droves to assist.

“Neighbors, friends, Oakland animal control was really helpful and really kind,” Tobias Riday said.

Ultimately after traveling four miles for more than two hours, a neighbor corralled the unharmed father-son duo with a rope.

“It’s just ridiculous, I mean these guys had a great day,” Tobias Riday said.

It was a good day for the East Oakland community as well, who came together and made some new furry friends.

“The national narrative is the challenges we face here, but really we come together, and people care about people here,” Tobias Riday said. “And they also care about alpacas.”

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

