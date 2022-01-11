Arrest made in shooting that hurt two outside Madison home improvement store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting last month outside a Home Depot in Madison that injured two people who were allegedly planning to meet someone who was going to sell them drugs.

According to a Tuesday morning update, the police dept. reported Alvon Ladd was taken into custody the previous day. He was captured without incident by the department’s Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and Violent Crime Unit.

Investigators report the pair, whose names were not released, were in the home improvement store’s parking lot around 1:15 p.m., on Dec. 22, expecting to meet an individual and buy drugs. The police dept. did not indicate if Ladd was the person they were meeting.

While the victims waited, the shooter fired into their vehicle, striking man in the wrist. Shrapnel from the gunfire ended up striking a woman and injuring her as well. After the incident, they went to a BP gas station across the street, where they called police.

