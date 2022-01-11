Advertisement

Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Always remember to tip your server, if you know what’s good for you.

A tourist left a bad impression in a Key West bar by ordering drinks three times on New Year’s Eve without leaving a tip.

The memory stuck with the bartender, who helped police identify the Christmas tree arsonists who damaged the city’s iconic buoy at the Southernmost Point in the United States.

The Miami Herald reports that bartender Cameron Briody recognized the man who stiffed him in a webcam video of the arson.

He and his manager then matched credit card receipts and security videos from the bar to help police crack the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says
Madison Police investigating “critical incident” on city’s north side
The infant patient was taken to a hospital.
Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia; no serious injuries
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Booster may soon be required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels program
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts