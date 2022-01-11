Advertisement

Body found in burned vehicle towed to Milwaukee lot following crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle that had been towed to an impound lot.

The body of the 21-year-old woman was found by a lot attendant several hours after the vehicle crashed and caught fire Sunday morning and was towed.

A statement from the fire department says it is also conducting an investigation to “determine if standard operating procedures and guidelines were followed during the course of this incident.”

The woman has not been identified.

