Dane Co. breaks two COVID-19 records in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Dane Co. health department reported more than 2,000 new positive COVID-19 cases in a single day. That’s just one of the new records set in Tuesday’s report. The county’s average number of cases over the past week, a metric designed to smooth day-to-day volatility, crossed 1,500 per day, according to Public Health Madison and Dane Co.

To show exactly how high the current numbers are, one only needs to look to statewide numbers, which are also currently surging to record levels. On Monday, the state Dept. of Health Services placed Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average at 9,063 confirmed cases per day over the preceding week. That number is approximately 40% higher than the previous peak, which came during the November 2020 surge.

Dane Co. is 220% higher.

That translates to a more than five-fold difference when comparing the two worst periods of the pandemic in Wisconsin. PHMDC statistics show prior to this winter’s surge the rolling average never broke 500 per day, topping out at 490 per day. Tuesday’s update places it now at 1,576 per day.

Controlling for population, nearly 1,600 people tested positive in the past week for every 100,000 residents. DHS reports that puts the county in the CDC’s High classification, which isn’t surprising, since every single U.S. state and territory tracked by federal agency is in that category, except two: Palau and the Republic of Marshall Islands.

The spike in new cases is coming as tests also slowly rise. That average has now reached an average of 7,631 tests per day over the past week, which means just over 20 percent of tests are coming back positive. Statewide, that percentage stands at approximately 27 percent. Dane Co. testing numbers are nearing, but have not surpassed the rate in late February when more than 8,000 people per day were getting tested. At that time, less than a percent of tests were positive.

Nearly 200 people are currently hospitalized in Dane Co., which is 13 more than the previous day’s report and 30 percent higher than it was two weeks ago, PHMDC’s numbers show. The agency also reported two more deaths putting the county’s total at 398 since the pandemic began.

