Advertisement

DOJ official files suit on top of discrimination complaint

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A recently promoted Wisconsin Department of Justice official who has accused the agency of racial and sexual discrimination has filed a federal lawsuit against Attorney General Josh Kaul and his top deputy.

Tina Virgil, the head of the Division of Criminal Investigation, states that her civil rights have been violated. Virgil says she was hired by Kaul at a salary below her predecessors, who were white men.

She says she has more experience than any other DOJ administrators but was paid less than all of them at the time of her appointment.

Gillian Drummond, a spokeswoman for Kaul, says the agency denies the allegations leveled in the new suit in an earlier complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

The City of Madison Fire Department activated a new ambulance on Sunday.
Madison Fire activates new ambulance on southeast side
Wisconsin gubernatorial campaigns hauling in massive funds
Madison Ballot Drop Box
Lawmakers vote to force ballot drop box, corrections rules
Man arrested in Alabama accused of using app to arrange rape in Wisconsin