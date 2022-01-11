Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff this week to honor Mineral Point firefighters

(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.
(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.(Iowa County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff twice this week to honor the two Mineral Point firefighters who died in a crash last week while responding to a call.

Fire Captain Brian Busch, 43, and firefighter James “Jim” Ludlum, 69, were killed when their truck was hit by a semi and caught fire while they vehicle was using an emergency crossover.

“Jim and Brian lost their lives in the pursuit of saving others, and that is a sacrifice that will not be soon forgotten in the hearts and minds of their fellow Wisconsinites,” Gov. Evers said in a statement announcing the executive order.  The governor added that he has been impressed by the outpouring of support across the state.

“During this incredibly difficult time, Kathy and I extend our sincere condolences to the families of Jim and Brian, their family at the Mineral Point Fire Department, and the entire Mineral Point community and those who are grieving this tragic loss,” he continued.

Flags will fly at half staff for Ludlum on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and for Busch on Friday, Jan. 14, which correspond with the services for each firefighter.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

La Follette preparing for another run for secretary of state
MPD: Flirting led to attack at State St. bar
Lady A performs at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday,...
Lady A will headline 2022 American Family Insurance Championship concert in Madison
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
WATCH LIVE: Day 6: Halderson trial resumes after day filled with physical evidence