Grant Co. officials accuse woman of OWI after crashing her vehicle into a power pole

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County authorities say they arrested a woman on an alleged OWI violation Sunday after she was reportedly attempting to operate the vehicle and hit a power pole, after a separate OWI arrest of her husband.

The Boscobel Police Department called the Grant County Sheriff’s Office around 1:38 a.m. for a crash where a vehicle hit a utility pole crash on Wisconsin Avenue in Boscobel.

At the time of the call, a Boscobel police officer was processing an OWI arrest and said he thought the driver involved in the crash was previously the passenger in his OWI report. He said the suspect was supposed to be waiting for a sober driver to arrive.

The sheriff’s office stated that Sara Stowell, 40, was attempting to drive the vehicle after the arrest of her husband when she drove over a curb and collided with the pole. She was not hurt.

Bill Doan’s Towing in Fennimore towed the vehicle away due to damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies report Stowell was allegedly under the influence of intoxicants and was charged with a first offense of operating while intoxicated.

