Lady A will headline 2022 American Family Insurance Championship concert in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lady A will headline the 2022 American Family Insurance Championship concert year as it returns to Madison for the first time in two years, organizers announced Tuesday.

The concert, planned for June 10 at Breese Stevens Field, will feature opening acts Boyz II Men and Edwin McCain.

All of the proceeds from the benefit concert will support the Steve Stricker American Family Foundation, explained tournament director Nate Pokrass. The funds will be distributed to the American Family Children’s Hospital and other area charities that affect children and families.

“After two years away, we’re pleased to be able to bring the concert back to Breese Stevens Field in Madison and expect to see many fans on June 10 ready to enjoy amazing performances by these artists,” Pokrass said.

The benefit concert is part of the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship.

The concert was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2021, it was moved to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee.

Concert Gold Circle general admission tickets will cost $95, Concert Gold Circle general admission plus valid any one-day golf tournament tickets will cost $99 and concert general admission is $49. The cost of a concert general admission ticket plus any one day of the golf tournament is $59.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Forward Madison FC Offices. They will be available for purchase starting Jan. 19.

The American Family Insurance Championship tournament will take place from June 10-12 at University Ridge Golf Course.

