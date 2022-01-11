Madison Police investigating “critical incident” on city’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is warning of a large police presence Tuesday afternoon on the north side of the city.

A spokesperson for the police dept. did not offer specific details about the incident, which happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Dryden and Northport Drive, a few blocks east of Warner Park. She only explained that officers “were conducting a high risk operation when a situation unfolded resulting in a critical incident.”

She confirmed that one person was injured in the incident. She did not say if that individual was an officer or another person, nor did she detail how they were hurt.

The scene remains active at this time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

