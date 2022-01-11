Advertisement

Man arrested in Alabama accused of using app to arrange rape in Wisconsin

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man arrested in Alabama is accused of using a phone app in an attempt to hire someone to kidnap and rape a woman in Wisconsin.

Federal court documents show 22-year-old Matthias Jacob Edward Mann was arrested last week in the north Alabama town of Hartselle.

He’s charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted coercion after a person who he believed was willing to assault a woman turned out to be a police officer working undercover.

The woman told police she had met Mann online and chatted with him on Twitter but they hadn’t met in person.

