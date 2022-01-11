Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Are On the Way

Some snow is on the way as well
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have more sunshine in the forecast today but morning temperatures will still be quite cold. Southerly winds will bring warmer temperatures into the region for the afternoon and overnight hours. Lows this morning will drop below zero in many cases. Wind chills will be in the -10 to -20 degree range this morning.

Milder temperatures will be on the way over the next several days.
Milder temperatures will be on the way over the next several days.(wmtv)

With southerly wind today, temperatures will rise steadily and quickly. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. More mild temperatures are expected for tomorrow but we also have chances of light snow/flurries. Minor accumulation will be possible. Better chances of snow are on the way later in the week.

Today: Mostly sunny and turning milder. High:29. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low: -7. Wind: W 5-15.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild with a chance of light snow. High: 34.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of light snow. High: 30.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

