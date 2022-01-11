Milder Temps are Back! Few chances for light snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mild air is back! Highs climb into the lower 30s for the next two days. Southern Wisconsin remains under NW flow aloft - meaning that quick flurries are possible thru the mid-week timeframe.

A deck of clouds were seen moving through Wisconsin in association with an upper-level impulse. This cloud cover will be around tonight - keeping lows in the lower 20s. NW flow brings a quick impulse through Wednesday morning. A few flurries are possible from Madison and points NE. A quick dusting is possible in some spots as this quick system passes by during the late morning and early afternoon. Highs reach the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon.

Another system moves by on Thursday morning. This impulse has a better chance of delivering slightly more snow -- a dusting to perhaps an inch in a few places. As with the last impulse, this moves by quickly and is out by Thursday afternoon. Highs remain near the freezing mark, but temperatures take a tumble following a cold front.

Lows drop into the lower teens and single digits Friday morning. A winter storm is appearing more likely for the Central Plains Friday into early Saturday. The latest models have shown this system will stay far West of southern Wisconsin -- perhaps only delivering a bit of snow to SW portions of the Badger State. Highs will drop into the 20s on Friday - with a slight chance for a few flurries in Madison. Better chances for accumulating snow will lie with SW Wisconsin.

Clouds will filter out on Saturday with a new Arctic High moving into southern Canada. A few flurries are again possible on Sunday with highs topping out in the 20s heading into next week.

