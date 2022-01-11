Advertisement

Milder Temps are Back! Few chances for light snow

Highs stay in the 30s for the next few days; A few flurries will dart past southern Wisconsin Wednesday & Thursday.
A few light snow showers are possible early Thursday.
A few light snow showers are possible early Thursday.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mild air is back! Highs climb into the lower 30s for the next two days. Southern Wisconsin remains under NW flow aloft - meaning that quick flurries are possible thru the mid-week timeframe.

A deck of clouds were seen moving through Wisconsin in association with an upper-level impulse. This cloud cover will be around tonight - keeping lows in the lower 20s. NW flow brings a quick impulse through Wednesday morning. A few flurries are possible from Madison and points NE. A quick dusting is possible in some spots as this quick system passes by during the late morning and early afternoon. Highs reach the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon.

Another system moves by on Thursday morning. This impulse has a better chance of delivering slightly more snow -- a dusting to perhaps an inch in a few places. As with the last impulse, this moves by quickly and is out by Thursday afternoon. Highs remain near the freezing mark, but temperatures take a tumble following a cold front.

Lows drop into the lower teens and single digits Friday morning. A winter storm is appearing more likely for the Central Plains Friday into early Saturday. The latest models have shown this system will stay far West of southern Wisconsin -- perhaps only delivering a bit of snow to SW portions of the Badger State. Highs will drop into the 20s on Friday - with a slight chance for a few flurries in Madison. Better chances for accumulating snow will lie with SW Wisconsin.

Clouds will filter out on Saturday with a new Arctic High moving into southern Canada. A few flurries are again possible on Sunday with highs topping out in the 20s heading into next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Milder temperatures will be on the way over the next several days.
Milder Temperatures Are On the Way
An Alert Day continues for the rest of Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Bitter Cold continues through Tuesday; Watching for next snow-maker
Monday Extended Forecast
Alert Day - Bitter Cold Tonight
Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to bitterly cold wind-chills.
First Alert Weather Days Today and Tuesday