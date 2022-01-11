Advertisement

MPD: Flirting led to attack at State St. bar

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for the “random man” who punched another person multiple times early Tuesday morning in a downtown bar after accusing him of flirting with the suspect’s friend.

The victim told investigators the confrontation began inside the bar, which was located along the 500 block of State St., after the suspect got angry over the flirting. He reported being punched two or three times in the face before the suspect was thrown out of the bar.

Having been ejected from the bar, the suspect allegedly waited outside until nearly 2 a.m. when the victim and suspect’s friend walked out. At that point, MPD reports the suspect again punched the man before threatening him with a weapon. The victim managed to escape and run to an apartment complex where he called police.

MPD’s investigation into the attack is still ongoing and they are asking the public for any information that may help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in West Allis
La Follette preparing for another run for secretary of state
Lady A performs at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday,...
Lady A will headline 2022 American Family Insurance Championship concert in Madison
(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.
Flags to fly at half-staff this week to honor Mineral Point firefighters