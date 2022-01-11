MPD: Flirting led to attack at State St. bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for the “random man” who punched another person multiple times early Tuesday morning in a downtown bar after accusing him of flirting with the suspect’s friend.

The victim told investigators the confrontation began inside the bar, which was located along the 500 block of State St., after the suspect got angry over the flirting. He reported being punched two or three times in the face before the suspect was thrown out of the bar.

Having been ejected from the bar, the suspect allegedly waited outside until nearly 2 a.m. when the victim and suspect’s friend walked out. At that point, MPD reports the suspect again punched the man before threatening him with a weapon. The victim managed to escape and run to an apartment complex where he called police.

MPD’s investigation into the attack is still ongoing and they are asking the public for any information that may help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.