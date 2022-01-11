MPD: Suspect in alleged armed robbery at gas station at large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A search is underway for a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station on Madison’s north east side Monday night, according to the Madison Police Dept.

MPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the Mobil Gas Station on the 3100 block of North Sherman Ave. near Warner Park.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the store counter pointing a gun at the employee, demanding money, according to police.

When he got the money from the register, MPD says he ran away.

The gas station employee was not hurt.

