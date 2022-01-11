Police: Victim knocks knife-wielding suspect unconscious during Town of Madison home invasion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “You’re going to die today” and “You’re a dead man,” an attempted homicide suspect reportedly shouted as he burst into a Town of Madison home wielding a large knife. The town’s police department recounted that moment when announcing the arrest of Jeffrey Wealti in connection with the attack.

According to the Town of Madison Police Dept. report, he showed up at the victim’s home, on Ridgewood Way, in the early morning hours of News Year’s Day and forced his way through a screen door, while making some sort of noise. When the 24-year-old victim opened the front door to see what was happening, Wealti, 61, allegedly charged inside yelling.

The police department’s description of what happened next included the victim grabbing the knife, which led to his attacker biting into his left forearm. As the struggle continued, Wealti reportedly said that the victim was “a lot stronger that I thought you’d be.” Investigators determined the victim, who said he feared for his life, was defending himself when started hitting his attacker until Weitli lost consciousness.

The victim then called 911 and Weitli was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he is still recovering from his injuries. Investigators believe Wealti may have suffered from mental issues in the past.

On Tuesday morning, the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office notified the department that it intends to charge Weitli with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and armed burglary while using a dangerous weapon.

