Senate GOP leader: Press, teachers have ‘sinister agenda’

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Senate president opened the legislative session with an attack on the media and claims of a sinister agenda to normalize deviant behavior against children.

The Legislature is expected to focus on plans for tax cuts and reforms to unemployment law, but Republican Senate President Jake Chapman used his opening speech Monday to challenge lawmakers to take a stand. He argued there is a “sinister agenda occurring right before our eyes.”

The Associated Press quotes Chapman as saying,” “It has become increasingly evident that we live in a world in which many, including our media, wish to confuse, misguide and deceive us, calling good evil and evil good.”

“The attack on our children is no longer hidden,” he continued. “Those who wish to normalize sexually deviant behavior against our children, including pedophilia and incest, are pushing this movement more than ever before.”

Chapman has also called for jailing educators who provide what he considers obscene material to children and called for jailing reports, the AP added.

Democratic leaders criticized the comments, calling them divisive and extreme political rhetoric that has made teachers, nurses and other people hesitant to work in the state.

