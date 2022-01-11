Advertisement

Tommy Thompson won’t rule out run for governor

Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress...
Tommy Thompson(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tommy Thompson, who was elected four times as Wisconsin governor and is wrapping up a sting as interim University of Wisconsin System president, says he’s not ruling out another run for governor.

The 80-year-old Republican told WISN-TV on Tuesday that “everything is on the table.” Thompson said he would discuss his future with his family in April.

He is resigning as interim UW president on March 18.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is the highest profile Republican currently running for governor. Former U.S. Senate candidates Eric Hovde and Kevin Nicholson are both also considering running.

