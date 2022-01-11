Advertisement

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in West Allis

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 231 has died from injuries he received.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Police are looking for the driver who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman crossing a road in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.

Authorities say the 20-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the driver was northbound on Highway 100 when the vehicle struck the victim. Her family has identified her as Donniesha Harris.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2014 to 2016 gray Toyota Corolla.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

. (WMTV)
Wisconsin election commissioners balk at GOP data request
Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Barnes: Madison officer shoots fleeing suspect who allegedly fired first
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Day 6: Halderson trial resumes after day filled with physical evidence
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Jury seated to hear triple homicide case in Kenosha County
Tommy Thompson
Tommy Thompson won’t rule out run for governor