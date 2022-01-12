1 in 8 Dane Co. COVID-19 cases came in the past week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. topped 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began. In fact, new cases shot so far past that threshold Tuesday that it also passed the 2,500-mark for the first time.

This most recent surge in cases now means more than 1 in 8 Dane Co. residents who have tested positive for the virus did so in the past week (11,949 cases out of 90,230 total), PHMDC statistics show.

While the newest daily case count of 2,527 absolutely towers over all previous days on Public Health Madison & Dane County’s coronavirus dashboard, it also pushes the seven-day rolling average to 1,707 cases per day over the past week. That number, which is designed to offer a better representation of how fast the virus is spreading by smoothing out single day spikes, is now higher than all but three single day totals ever recorded in the county. And, those three days that were higher, were all within the past week.

The one released Tuesday had set the then-record. On that day, PHMDC had reported 1,576 new cases. While that number was surpassed by nearly 1,000 on Wednesday, that gap has closed significantly with the latest report. In the newest update, the agency increased that day’s total to 1,919 cases on the day, a more than 20 percent jump. Last Friday’s figure also apparently increased too, to 1,930 new cases. A PHMDC spokesperson explained the increases occur because health officials tally new cases retroactively to the day they were diagnosed, rather than simply adding them to the day the day they were added to the dashboard.

That means Wednesday’s number could still possibly rise over the next few days.

Public Health Madison and Dane County's COVID-19 dashboard on Jan. 12, 2022. (Public Health Madison & Dane Co.)

New cases are rolling in so quickly that numbers reported at the county level are significantly outpacing the figures that have made it to state health officials. Currently, the Dept. of Health Services reports 75,651 cases in Dane Co., nearly 15,000 cases lower than the county’s statistics.

On its website, PHMDC explains all cases confirmed in the county have been reported at the state-level. However, they remain in the so-called staging level “waiting to be processed by local health officials.” The county agency had been reporting numbers in line with the state’s method until the past few days, it continued, when it switched to including those that have not made it out of the staging level. Local health officials said the change was to ensure people could see the true impact of the current outbreak.

“In this way we are providing a more accurate picture of case counts, case trends, and percent positivity during this surge,” the website said.

The number of people hospitalized in Dane Co. passed 200 on Wednesday as well, an increase of five over the previous report. One new death put the total deaths from complications related to COVID-19 at just under 400.

