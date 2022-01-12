Advertisement

All Madison outdoor rinks, lagoons closed for ice skating over warmer temperatures

(Source: WIS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All City of Madison outdoor rinks and lagoons are closed for ice skating Wednesday due to rising temperatures, the city’s Parks Division announced.

The venues will be closed until further notice after the warmer temperatures have caused pooling water.

The Vilas Park, Olbrich Park and Elver Park skating areas all opened up Jan. 5, according to the department’s Facebook page. Tenney Park opened up last Friday.

Conditions for all city park skating depends on weather conditions.

The City reminded residents not to skate, walk or go on these icy areas until they are declared open, noting it is not safe and can also damage the ice.

