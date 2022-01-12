Advertisement

Baraboo FD: Sauk Co. shed is a ‘complete loss’ after fire

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.(The Baraboo Fire Dept.)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Fire Dept. is investigating the cause of a shed fire in the Town of Fairfield Tuesday night.

The department says officials responded to the area of Gillem Road and Shady Lane around 10:17 p.m. for reports of a shed on fire.

There was no one inside the shed at the time of the fire, but it was being used to store things like machinery, according to officials.

No one was hurt, but the Baraboo Fire Dept. says the shed and the contents are a total loss.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, also known as MABAS, was activated by the Baraboo Fire Dept.

The following fire departments assisted: Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, North Freedom, Merrimac, Kilbourn, Delton Fire, Sauk City, Loganville, Dells Delton Ambulance assisted fire personnel on scene.

Gillem Road was shut down for approximately four hours to accommodate emergency vehicles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

