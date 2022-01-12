COVID-19 concerns nixes Badgers’ women’s hockey games this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s weekend series against the University of St. Thomas has been scratched.

The Badgers’ athletics department explained the two-game set was called off because of COVID-19 concerns within the Tommies. In its statement, St. Thomas did not provide any indication regarding the nature of the concerns nor did it confirm if any players or coaches tested positive for the virus.

The Tommies were supposed to come to Madison for games at LaBahn Arena on Saturday and Sunday. While they will not be played this weekend, neither game has been fully canceled at this time, as both schools promised to try to reschedule the matchups.

Now, the Badgers must prepare for the Border Battle next weekend. They will go head to Minneapolis for a pair of games against the University of Minnesota, at Ridder Arena.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.