DCHS needs donations for surgery on this badly injured puppy

The Dane Co. Humane Society is asking for donations to pay for surgery for Farley, who cannot...
(Dane Co. Humane Society)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four-month-old Farley desperately needs an expensive surgery and rehabilitation, and the Dane Co. Humane Society is trying to raise the money needed to get him back on his feet again.

The humane society believes little Farley was hit by a car and now he cannot walk or use his back legs. He was found on Buckeye Road on Thursday and had injuries to his mouth and nose. His mouth injuries were so bad, his upper jaw and tooth roots could be seen when his mouth was opened, DCHS said. The surgery he needs to fix his legs and care for him afterwards is expected to cost around $5,000.

“If he does not have surgery, the chance of him returning to normal function even after the bone has healed is highly unlikely and attempts to correct the problem later would be exceedingly difficult,” DCHS veterinarian Dr. Melinda Wright said.

Farley will visit orthopedic specialists on Thursday and veterinarians hope he can be in surgery the next day. The organization noted that the specialists, Madison Veterinary Specialists, do offer discounts for non-profit shelters, but the surgery will still be expensive. Until then, “DCHS will keep Farley comfortable with pain medications and loving care.”

To help, donations can be made online at www.giveshelter.org/farley

They can also be mailed to: Dane County Humane Society’s main shelter (5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718), with “Farley” in the subject line.

If DCHS collects more than the surgery costs, it says it will use the money to help provide medical care to other animals in need.

