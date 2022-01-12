Heat Wave Ending; Cooler temps & a chance for snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As of 3 p.m. temperatures reached the 40s in Madison! Talk about a heat wave! The mild stretch of weather comes to an end after tomorrow. A frontal boundary will bring a chance of flurries tomorrow before colder weather arrives in time for the weekend.

Northwest flow remains in place -- keeping clouds rolling through the Midwest. Cloud cover will increase tonight with an approaching upper-level wave. A few flurries are possible during the morning hours Thursday. Lows will drop into the lower and mid 20s. Accumulations are not expected. Clouds remain overhead during the afternoon as highs climb into the lower and mid 30s. One last day of the warmth!

Temperatures take a tumble into Friday -- dropping into the teens during the morning. Expect a mostly cloudy sky as a winter storm moves through the North-central and Central Plains late in the day. Widespread snowfall is expected to fall across Iowa and Minnesota. A strong high-pressure system is meantime positioned just North of the Great Lakes. Latest models have trended heavier snowfall across central Iowa/MN. Accumulations drop off towards the Mississippi River. While snow is possible for Southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, the highest totals are likely in the extreme SW portion of the State -- generally West of Madison. 1-2″ of snow may fall in these areas. Snowfall totals will remain under an inch for the rest of the region.

Snowfall exits by late Saturday morning with highs only topping out in the lower 20s. Highs remain in the 20s through the start of next week. Outside of a brief flurry or two late Sunday & early Monday, the next chance of snow may arrive next Tuesday.

