Marshall police searching for missing Dane Co. man

VILLAGE OF MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - The Marshall Police Dept. is searching for a Dane Co. man with special needs who has not been seen in more than a day and officials are asking the public to contact them if they see him.

According to the police dept., Gibriel Senghore was last seen around noon Tuesday, near the Marshall Kwik Trip and Dollar General Store. He was on foot and does not have access to a vehicle. At the time he was wearing a red, white, and blue winter jacket, with gray sweatpants and boots.

Senghore, 28, stands approximately six feet tall and weighs about 280 lbs. He has brown eyes and black afro style hair. He often will loiter around businesses and talk to people as they come and go, police said.

MISSING PERSON Gibriel Senghore, age 28, is a special needs missing adult from the Village of Marshall. Gibriel was... Posted by Marshall Police Department on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The Village of Marshall man has gone missing before, the police department noted. On those occasions, he would have walked or biked or got rides from others.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Marshall Police Dept. at 608-655-3533 or call the Dane Co. non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.

