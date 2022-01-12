Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds a scattered light snow showers, flurries and areas of drizzle will be possible this morning, but sunshine will return for this afternoon. Southerly winds will bring milder temperatures into the region for today. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Mild temperatures today will give way to cooler conditions later in the week. (wmtv)

A weak cold front will slide in from the north tonight. Behind the front, temperatures will cool a bit and highs will return to the lower and middle 20s by Friday. This cooler air will hang around through the weekend. A series of disturbances will bring the opportunity for a little light snow or flurries through the end of the week. It does look dry for the weekend.

Today: A chance of flurries or drizzle this morning, then decreasing cloudiness. High:37. Wind: SW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late. Low: 25. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. High: 33.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow/flurries. High: 23.

