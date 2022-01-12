Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler

A little light snow possible over the next few days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds a scattered light snow showers, flurries and areas of drizzle will be possible this morning, but sunshine will return for this afternoon. Southerly winds will bring milder temperatures into the region for today. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Mild temperatures today will give way to cooler conditions later in the week.
Mild temperatures today will give way to cooler conditions later in the week.(wmtv)

A weak cold front will slide in from the north tonight. Behind the front, temperatures will cool a bit and highs will return to the lower and middle 20s by Friday. This cooler air will hang around through the weekend. A series of disturbances will bring the opportunity for a little light snow or flurries through the end of the week. It does look dry for the weekend.

Today: A chance of flurries or drizzle this morning, then decreasing cloudiness. High:37. Wind: SW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late. Low: 25. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. High: 33.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow/flurries. High: 23.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

A few light snow showers are possible early Thursday.
Milder Temps are Back! Few chances for light snow
Milder temperatures will be on the way over the next several days.
Milder Temperatures Are On the Way
An Alert Day continues for the rest of Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Bitter Cold continues through Tuesday; Watching for next snow-maker
Monday Extended Forecast
Alert Day - Bitter Cold Tonight