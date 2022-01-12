Advertisement

MMSD implements new COVID-19 contact tracing practices, quarantine policies

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Wednesday that it is revising the way it conducts contact tracing and is shortening isolation and quarantine time.

MMSD updated its COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Strategy and informed parents of the changes after consulting with local health officials and reviewing federal guidance.

The district is shifting from tracing contacts of positive COVID-19 cases to only contacting people who test positive and their high-risk close contacts, such as household members.

MMSD noted its contact tracing abilities are also based on the assumption that they have enough COVID-19 tests.

District officials added that its health services staff will need to prioritize their work in order to stay ahead of an increase in demand for their services.

MMSD explained that schools will no longer send out emails, texts or phone calls to close contacts, nor providing a school-wide notification about the cases. People are encouraged to view the district’s COVID-19 dashboard to see its case count.

MMSD will also now follow a shorter quarantine or isolation period starting on Jan. 18, which has recently been backed by the CDC, DHS and PHMDC. Quarantine or isolation time will drop from 10 days to five days for those who meet certain criteria.

The district will continue to implement mask wearing in schools and the community after the required quarantine time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

NBC15 Share Your Holidays final meal count revealed
Share Your Holidays final meal count revealed
Share Your Holidays final meal count revealed
Fallen Mineral Point firefighter laid to rest
Fallen Mineral Point firefighter laid to rest
Judge reveals to jury Halderson’s positive COVID-19 test
Judge reveals to jury Halderson’s positive COVID-19 test
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
Judge reveals to jury Halderson’s positive COVID-19 test