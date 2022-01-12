MMSD implements new COVID-19 contact tracing practices, quarantine policies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Wednesday that it is revising the way it conducts contact tracing and is shortening isolation and quarantine time.

MMSD updated its COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Strategy and informed parents of the changes after consulting with local health officials and reviewing federal guidance.

The district is shifting from tracing contacts of positive COVID-19 cases to only contacting people who test positive and their high-risk close contacts, such as household members.

MMSD noted its contact tracing abilities are also based on the assumption that they have enough COVID-19 tests.

District officials added that its health services staff will need to prioritize their work in order to stay ahead of an increase in demand for their services.

MMSD explained that schools will no longer send out emails, texts or phone calls to close contacts, nor providing a school-wide notification about the cases. People are encouraged to view the district’s COVID-19 dashboard to see its case count.

MMSD will also now follow a shorter quarantine or isolation period starting on Jan. 18, which has recently been backed by the CDC, DHS and PHMDC. Quarantine or isolation time will drop from 10 days to five days for those who meet certain criteria.

The district will continue to implement mask wearing in schools and the community after the required quarantine time.

