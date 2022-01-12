Advertisement

Monona Fire Department firefighters train for cold weather rescues

By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter weather continues to get colder in Southern Wisconsin, and firefighters in the Madison area are preparing accordingly. Monona Fire Department firefighters are training to battle the elements while responding to emergencies.

The department conducts various training every Tuesday. On January 11th, firefighters worked on ice and water rescues.

It is a chance to work on emergency response specific to the winter elements once again.

“The cold weather plays havoc not just with my people but the equipment,” said Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen. “The amount of difficulty in this weather is incredible.”

The training takes to the ice on the Yahara River, right off Lottes Park. Crews drill with gear and rescue techniques until practice becomes instinct despite the cold temperatures and wet gear.

As firefighters “rescue” other firefighters in the water in wetsuits, it provides a chance for veteran firefighters to pass their knowledge to new volunteers.

The training lasts around two hours.

