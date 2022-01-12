MPD conducts speeding and seat belt enforcement project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department conducted an enhanced traffic enforcement project Wednesday morning.

The project included members of the Traffic Enforcement & Safety Team (TEST) and took place on Packers Rd near Schlimgen Ave from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The project focused on speeding, seat belt use and other hazardous violations.

During the time of the project, officers conducted a total of 24 stops for speeding.

MPD said the highest recorded speed was 50 MPH over the speed limit, at 85 MPH. Four stops were made for people driving at least 30 MPH over the speed limit.

The Packers Ave area has several crosswalks and is also part of a school zone.

Project areas are selected by on traffic crash data and Vision Zero Madison’s High Injury Zone.

These enforcement projects are made possible by overtime grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and in partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

