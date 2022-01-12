MPD: Van stolen from east side home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A van was stolen from outside of an east side home early Wednesday morning.

The Madison Police Department says it happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Walbridge Ave.

The victim tells police he left his van unlocked for about 20 minutes to warm up. When he returned outside, he found the van missing.

MPD reminds the public to never leave your car unattended while it’s warming up.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.