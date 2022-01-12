Nearly a dozen agencies respond to fire at Stoughton residence

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stoughton Fire Department and ten other agencies are responding to a fire at a residence Tuesday night, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Officials report the call for a fire came in around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of Stoughton Avenue.

Dispatchers say there are no injuries reported at this time.

Multiple departments remain on the scene around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information. This story will be updated as details develop.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.