Nearly a dozen agencies respond to fire at Stoughton residence
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stoughton Fire Department and ten other agencies are responding to a fire at a residence Tuesday night, according to Dane County Dispatch.
Officials report the call for a fire came in around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of Stoughton Avenue.
Dispatchers say there are no injuries reported at this time.
Multiple departments remain on the scene around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information. This story will be updated as details develop.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.