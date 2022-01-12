Advertisement

Nearly a dozen agencies respond to fire at Stoughton residence

(KFYR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stoughton Fire Department and ten other agencies are responding to a fire at a residence Tuesday night, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Officials report the call for a fire came in around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of Stoughton Avenue.

Dispatchers say there are no injuries reported at this time.

Multiple departments remain on the scene around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information. This story will be updated as details develop.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

COVID-19
GOPs advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity
Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Barnes, DOJ: Madison officer shoots fleeing suspect who allegedly fired first
Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson tests positive for COVID-19 amid second week of trial
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Dane Co. breaks two COVID-19 records in one day