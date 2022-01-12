Advertisement

Share Your Holidays final meal reveal is tonight

We asked and you responded.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 12, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Wednesday night, the final total for how many meals were raised during this year’s Share Your Holidays campaign will be revealed.

The final tally will be revealed during the 6 p.m. newscast.

You’ll see the faces on the NBC15 News team as they find out at the same time you do just how much was donated to Second Harvest during the six-week campaign.

