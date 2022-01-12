Advertisement

UW Health: Isolate like you have COVID-19 while waiting for test results

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health doctors are urging Wisconsinites waiting for COVID-19 test results to isolate as if they have the virus, noting the volume of tests is incredibly high right now.

“It’s disheartening to be in this place where so many people are sick and there aren’t enough tests to keep up, but we can’t just pretend we aren’t sick, infect others, and carry on with our lives,” said UW Health chief quality officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed more than 12,00 cases of COVID-19. UW Health pointed out social media posts about long lines of people cars waiting to get tested for COVID-19, as well as stores running out of at-home rapid tests.

Dr. Pothof reminded the community that if they need to get a test, they should not go to an emergency room to get one. These units are already filled to near capacity.

“The emergency department is already overwhelmed with the number of people seeking care, staffing is stretched thin and you risk infecting vulnerable people seeking care for other medical conditions who are at risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19,” Pothof said. “If you are sick with mild or light symptoms, the best thing you can do is stay home and isolate while you wait for a test to become available.”

UW Health says people isolating at home who live with other people should try to stay in one room by themselves and avoid being around others in their home. They should also monitor their symptoms, including while waiting for a test result.

Those who are looking for a COVID-19 test can check DHS’ testing webpage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Barnes, DOJ: Madison officer shoots fleeing suspect who allegedly fired first
Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson tests positive for COVID-19 amid second week of trial
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Dane Co. breaks two COVID-19 records in one day
Wisconsin again tops 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, the 2nd highest ever