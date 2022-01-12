UW Health: Isolate like you have COVID-19 while waiting for test results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health doctors are urging Wisconsinites waiting for COVID-19 test results to isolate as if they have the virus, noting the volume of tests is incredibly high right now.

“It’s disheartening to be in this place where so many people are sick and there aren’t enough tests to keep up, but we can’t just pretend we aren’t sick, infect others, and carry on with our lives,” said UW Health chief quality officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed more than 12,00 cases of COVID-19. UW Health pointed out social media posts about long lines of people cars waiting to get tested for COVID-19, as well as stores running out of at-home rapid tests.

Dr. Pothof reminded the community that if they need to get a test, they should not go to an emergency room to get one. These units are already filled to near capacity.

“The emergency department is already overwhelmed with the number of people seeking care, staffing is stretched thin and you risk infecting vulnerable people seeking care for other medical conditions who are at risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19,” Pothof said. “If you are sick with mild or light symptoms, the best thing you can do is stay home and isolate while you wait for a test to become available.”

UW Health says people isolating at home who live with other people should try to stay in one room by themselves and avoid being around others in their home. They should also monitor their symptoms, including while waiting for a test result.

Those who are looking for a COVID-19 test can check DHS’ testing webpage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.