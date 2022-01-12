Advertisement

Wisconsin officials invest in state long-term care infrastructure with rate increase

(WCSC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More investments to support Wisconsin’s older adults were announced Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services.

Reimbursement rates have been raised by 5% for home and community-based services (HCBS) provided by Wisconsin Medicaid programs, the officials unveiled.

HCBS providers work with older adults, as well as adults and children with disabilities, to support them in living independently.

As the health care workforce undergoes challenges during COVID-19 surges, Gov. Tony Evers explained that officials wanted to ensure hospitals and long-term care facilities have the resources they need.

“The pandemic has put a significant strain on our healthcare workforce, and we’re making critical investments so providers can better keep pace with rising costs and maintain access to care for Wisconsinites,” Evers said.

The increases started on Jan. 1 and will run through March 31, 2024.

Evers and DHS also announced that they have increased rates and provided additional support to Wisconsin nursing homes and hospitals.

The state will invest $500 million in payments and incentives to nursing homes, while nearly $460 million in payments and incentives will go to hospitals.

Evers and DHS stated that this will allow the hospitals and nursing homes have the support they need to provide quality care.

