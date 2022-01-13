1 in custody after shots fired reported on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in custody as the Madison Police Dept. continues investigating a report of gunfire late Thursday morning on the city’s north side.

According to police, someone reported hearing three shots ring out shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Tennyson Lane. The caller was also able to offer a description of the person who reported had fired them.

The police department’s initial statement did not indicate if the individual in custody is believed to be the suspected shooter. There was also no indication that someone was injured in the incident.

While the investigation remains ongoing, MPD added it does not believe there is a danger to the public.

