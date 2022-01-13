Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing begins coming home from last mission with F-16s

300 Airmen had been deployed in October to Saudi Arabia.
Family members await the return of the 115th Fighter Wing, which returned home from a deployment in Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 13, 2022.
Family members await the return of the 115th Fighter Wing, which returned home from a deployment in Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 13, 2022.(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday marks the end of an era for Wisconsin Air National Guard Airmen stationed at Truax Field, in Madison.

Members of the 115th Fighter Wing returned home after their final deployment with the F-16 Fighting Falcons that had been stationed there for so long. The next time, they ship out the wing’s pilots will be getting into the cockpits of F-35A Lightning II fighters.

Gov. Tony Evers, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, and other Air Guard leaders – as well as the families and friends - were all on hand Thursday morning to welcome the Airmen home.

In October, approximately 300 members of the Madison-based unit touched down at Prince Sultan Air Base. There, they joined up with the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing to provide air support for U.S. Central Command operations in the region.

F-16 fighters have been stationed in the Wisconsin capital since 1992. Since that time, pilots have performed 49,000 sorties around the world.

