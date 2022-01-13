Advertisement

Beloit College students, employees required to get COVID-19 booster

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Beloit College students, faculty and staff are required to receive a COVID-19 booster by Jan. 28, the school announced.

Those who are already fully vaccinated and have received their booster shot will need to submit a photo of their COVID-19 vaccine card before returning to campus.

People who are less than five months out from receiving the final dose in their COVID-19 vaccine series should plan to wait until they are eligible to receive their booster. The college noted these individuals will need to get boosted as soon as they are able to and submit their proof. People who do not get the booster as soon as they are eligible will be required to get tested weekly for the virus.

Beloit College continued, stating those who are unvaccinated and have not completed their vaccine series yet will need to be tested weekly for COVID-19 in order to remain on campus. Students can go to the Health and Wellness Center, while employees will need to seek out testing in the community.

The college added that it is considering holding a booster clinic, but everyone should explore available options in the community in the meantime.

All students, faculty and staff will also be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of returning to campus, regardless of their vaccination status.

The in-person spring semester begins Jan. 24.

