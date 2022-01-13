Advertisement

Columbus schools announce restart strategy to avoid virtual learning

Photo of Columbus High School within the Columbus School District.
Photo of Columbus High School within the Columbus School District.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus School District released a letter to families Tuesday detailing a restart strategy for students and staff.

The letter stated that since the return from the holiday break, over 40 staff members have experienced COVID symptoms, have been exposed to COVID or tested positive.

Because the staff remaining in the buildings are covering classrooms and filling assignments, staff are exhausted and overwhelmed.

The amount of illness between students and staff have pushed the district dangerously close to needing to return to virtual learning.

To allow for recovery time for families, students and staff who may be experiencing illness, the district announced there will be no school on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Built in minutes will accommodate for this extra day off.

Students already are scheduled to have off of school on Friday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 17, so this additional day off will give students a combined five days off.

The letter stated that the goal of this decision is to maintain face to face teaching and learning.

During this break, there will be no COVID testing, all buildings will be closed and all activities will be cancelled.

The district is encouraging families, students and staff to use the extra time off as a “staycation” to recover from illness and allow a successful restart.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

Wisconsin DOC temporarily halts in-person visits to adult facilities over COVID-19
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
National Guard to staff Wisconsin hospitals, nursing homes
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
Evers, DHS offer update on COVID-19 surge
Wisconsin Republicans in court over absentee ballot boxes