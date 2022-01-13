Columbus schools announce restart strategy to avoid virtual learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus School District released a letter to families Tuesday detailing a restart strategy for students and staff.

The letter stated that since the return from the holiday break, over 40 staff members have experienced COVID symptoms, have been exposed to COVID or tested positive.

Because the staff remaining in the buildings are covering classrooms and filling assignments, staff are exhausted and overwhelmed.

The amount of illness between students and staff have pushed the district dangerously close to needing to return to virtual learning.

To allow for recovery time for families, students and staff who may be experiencing illness, the district announced there will be no school on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Built in minutes will accommodate for this extra day off.

Students already are scheduled to have off of school on Friday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 17, so this additional day off will give students a combined five days off.

The letter stated that the goal of this decision is to maintain face to face teaching and learning.

During this break, there will be no COVID testing, all buildings will be closed and all activities will be cancelled.

The district is encouraging families, students and staff to use the extra time off as a “staycation” to recover from illness and allow a successful restart.

