DMV extends driver license renewal deadline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Motor Transportation is extending the driver license renewal deadline to March 31 for drivers 61 and over.

This decision from the DMV recognizes the current elevated health risks of the pandemic to those 60 and over.

Drivers 60 and over who have a license scheduled to expire in January, February or March 2022 will now have until March 31, 2022 to renew their license with no late fee.

The new expiration date will be visible to law enforcement, and customers can check the status of their license here.

Appointments for driver license renewal can be scheduled online, and applications can be completed and submitted electronically.

To keep customers safe and reduce the time spent in the DMV lobby, in-person visits at the DMV are only available for driver license renewals and original products, ID to vote and new residents to obtain identification.

Drivers ages 18 to 64 who have not had a change in medical conditions and who do not need an original REAL ID may renew their driver license online.

