Advertisement

Dozens of Dane Co. Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 after mass testing

Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Dane County Jail (WMTV)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a result of the testing of all Dane County Jail residents for COVID-19, a total of 81 residents tested positive for the virus.

The Wisconsin National Guard was called in on Monday to conduct tests of all inmates as the jail reported an increasing number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Four hundred and forty-six jail residents were tested for the virus on Monday and all samples were returned from a laboratory on Wednesday, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who had tested positive in the previous 90 days was exempt from testing. A jail administrator told NBC15 Wednesday that “around 150″ people were known to be positive within the past 90 days, which would make them exempt from testing.

The sheriff’s office notes residents who test positive for COVID-19 will be removed from the general population and housed together with other residents who have tested positive, which is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Positive residents will remain in quarantine for 10 days.

The jail noted Monday that there were 54 positive cases of the virus among jail residents. A representative from the sheriff’s office said it was unclear if the 81 new cases were in addition to this.

The National Guard had previously tested the jail’s population at the onset of the pandemic.

It was announced Tuesday after court had been let out for the day that Chandler Halderson, a 23-year-old man on trial for being accused of killing his parents and a resident at the Dane County Jail, tested positive for the virus. The trial will be postponed until at least next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Chandler Halderson appears on video during a police interview, taped on July 8, 2021.
Detectives testify when Chandler Halderson went from person of interest to suspect

Latest News

UW-Madison expecting COVID-19 testing for all students before start of semester
The Dane Co. Humane Society is asking for donations to pay for surgery for Farley, who cannot...
DCHS reaches donation goal for puppy’s surgery
Beloit College
Beloit College students, employees required to get COVID-19 booster
Photo of Columbus High School within the Columbus School District.
Columbus schools announce restart strategy to avoid virtual learning