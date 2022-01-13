Advertisement

Dryer fire causes an estimated $5,000 in damage to Madison home

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that started in a Madison home’s dryer is to blame for an estimated $5,000 in damage, the city’s fire department reports.

Firefighters arrived around 6 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Pflaum Road to the dryer fire, with two people outside waving the crew down.

The Madison Fire Department noticed smoke coming through the front window of the home.

Two adults told firefighters that everyone was out of the house and that the fire was inside of a dryer in the basement. One of them also stated that he tried to put out the blaze using a fire extinguisher but was not successful.

Firefighters went down to the source of the fire, noting it had been contained. Officials extinguished the dryer fire and ventilated the house. The crews also put water on what was in the dryer to cool it down and make sure the fire wouldn’t restart.

No one was hurt or displaced, the Madison Fire Department added.

