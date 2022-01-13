Experts weigh in on the continued rise of inflation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported a 7% spike in December from a year earlier in inflation, marking the fastest rise in 39 years.

The report noted that the rising costs extend to a range of market areas, from used cars, homes and rent, to electricity, food, and gas. Everything the average consumer purchases is leaping in price thanks to inflation.

The rise is happening across the country, and Economics professor at La Follette, Tim Smeeding, says it is largely due to supply chain issues driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And because of that, demand has gone ahead of supply, and that’s sped up prices and led to delays in getting things,” said Smeeding. “There’s a lot of pent-up demand for goods and services, particularly for automobiles and housing.”

Despite the increased expenses, there are still ways to find financial health in 2022. Dusti Young, a program director for GreenPath Financial Wellness, says it is about having an actual plan with realistic goals.

“If you can just look at something and say, ‘I have no savings, I’m going to save one percent, that’s it, that is the only thing I want to achieve,’ then it’s not overwhelming,” said Young.

She says it is helpful to track your spending, eliminating the things that are necessary for your well-being or happiness. Then she suggests pursuing an obtainable goal that you can improve on.

Having a plan will be key because Smeeding says it could take time for the economy to balance. He says that the inflation swings are tied to the pandemic swings, which means the rising prices could last through 2022.

