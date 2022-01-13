Advertisement

Heat Wave is over; Watching for snow Friday

Most of the accumulating snow stays far West of Wisconsin. That said, SW Wisconsin could receive around an inch of snowfall thru Saturday morning.
Light snow flurries are possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. More snow passes down to the SW.
Light snow flurries are possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. More snow passes down to the SW.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin heat wave is over tonight! Lows drop into the lower and mid 20s under increasing cloud cover. NE winds take hold following a cold front. A few lake-effect snow showers are possible farther East of Madison. Accumulations with that setup appear low.

The big focus in the world of weather is a Winter Storm which impacts the central Plains Friday into Saturday. The latest snowfall forecasts show the heaviest snow (6-8″) falling in West-central Iowa and southern Minnesota. Southern Wisconsin will see some light snow/flurries beginning Friday afternoon. More persistent snow is expected across SW Wisconsin - areas which could receive up to an inch of accumulation. Highs on Friday only top out in the lower 20s.

Snow wraps up early Saturday. A period of sunshine will break out after the morning cloud cover. Highs will only climb into the upper teens and lower 20s.

20s stick around through the beginning part of next week. After a passing snow shower or two late Sunday, the next best chance of snowfall arrives on Tuesday. Track and timing are still changing, so we’ll keep an eye on it! Long-range models show a drop in temperatures heading into late-next week. It looks like the below-average trend for the end of January is coming up!

